Amazon hits $20B India export milestone, eyes $80B by 2030

Amazon has achieved a major milestone in its global selling program by surpassing $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India. The achievement comes ahead of the company's initial target of reaching this figure by 2025. Now, Amazon is aiming even higher with an ambitious goal of hitting $80 billion in exports by 2030.

Program impact Over 200,000 Indian exporters onboarded The milestone was achieved through Amazon's Global Selling program, which was launched in 2015. The initiative has enabled over 200,000 Indian exporters to sell more than 750 million Made-in-India products globally. The exporter base has grown by a whopping 33% in the last year alone, highlighting India's growing digital trade presence on the world stage.

Network expansion Exporters from all Indian states and UTs Amazon's export network now covers all 28 states and seven Union Territories of India, with participation from over 200 cities. Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana are the leading states in terms of participation. Indian exporters are selling on 18 global Amazon marketplaces including the US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.

Category performance Exports across consumer categories Over the last decade, Amazon has witnessed a surge in Indian exports across key consumer categories. Health and personal care, beauty, and toys lead the pack with 45% each. Home products follow closely with 39%, apparel at 37%, and furniture at 36%. This diversity shows India's potential to cater to global demands across various sectors.