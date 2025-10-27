Sensex hits 84,930, Nifty reclaims 26,000 mark: What's driving rally
Big day for Indian stocks: On Monday, Sensex soared nearly 720 points to hit an intraday high of 84,932, while Nifty jumped over 200 points to reclaim the 26,000 mark.
The rally was sparked by softer US inflation and easing US-China trade tensions.
Foreign money flowing in
This surge signals changing global vibes—softer US inflation could mean lower interest rates soon, which usually brings more foreign money into markets like India.
Plus, progress in big trade talks has made Indian stocks more appealing to investors worldwide.
Midcap and smallcap stocks join the party
It wasn't just the headline indices—midcap and smallcap stocks also gained ground.
Sectors like real estate, PSU banks, and oil & gas all rose over 1%.
Reliance Industries and Hindalco led the winners; Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports didn't keep up this time.