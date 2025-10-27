Sensex hits 84,930, Nifty reclaims 26,000 mark: What's driving rally Business Oct 27, 2025

Big day for Indian stocks: On Monday, Sensex soared nearly 720 points to hit an intraday high of 84,932, while Nifty jumped over 200 points to reclaim the 26,000 mark.

The rally was sparked by softer US inflation and easing US-China trade tensions.