World Bank sees India as fastest-growing major economy in 2025-26
Business
India's economy is on track to grow 6.5% in 2025-26, according to the World Bank—making it the fastest among big economies.
This upbeat forecast is thanks to strong domestic demand, GST reforms, and supportive policies.
India's economic growth story
With a young population and more people joining the middle class, India is poised for significant economic growth.
There are some bumps—like trade tensions with the US and high export tariffs—but India is already finding new export markets.
A consistent growth forecast
While other major economies are struggling, organizations like IMF and S&P Global also see India growing between 6.4% and 6.8% next year.
It's a sign that India isn't just keeping up—it's starting to lead on the global economic stage.