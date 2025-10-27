Lenskart IPO: Founders, early backers to make massive gains Business Oct 27, 2025

Lenskart is going public on October 31, and it's shaping up to be a huge payday for its founders and early backers.

The eyewear brand is aiming to raise ₹2,150 crore with new shares, while existing shareholders will cash out up to ₹5,128 crore through an offer for sale.

With each share priced at ₹402, Lenskart's valuation hits a massive ₹70,000 crore (about $8 billion).