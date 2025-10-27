Next Article
Credit cards fuel high-value purchases during Diwali 2024: Survey
Business
During Diwali 2024, Indian shoppers leaned heavily on credit cards for high-value purchases, with a Paisabazaar survey showing that 42% of cardholders spent over ₹50,000—many even crossing the ₹1 lakh mark.
The most popular buys were home appliances, mobiles and accessories, and apparel.
UPI transactions up by 30%
A huge 91% of shoppers planned their splurges around festival deals and credit card rewards like cashback and points.
Digital payments also saw a boost—UPI transactions jumped by 30%, while credit cards helped push e-commerce spending up compared to last year.
Santosh Agarwal from Paisabazaar noted that people are becoming more strategic about using offers to maximize their festive budgets.