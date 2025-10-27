Zoho is building its own UPI payment app Business Oct 27, 2025

Zoho is about to launch Zoho Pay, its own UPI payment app, aiming to challenge big names like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm in 2025.

The app is currently in closed testing and will work both as a standalone option and inside Zoho's Arattai messaging app—so you can send money or pay bills right from your chats.