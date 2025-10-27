Zoho is building its own UPI payment app
Zoho is about to launch Zoho Pay, its own UPI payment app, aiming to challenge big names like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm in 2025.
The app is currently in closed testing and will work both as a standalone option and inside Zoho's Arattai messaging app—so you can send money or pay bills right from your chats.
Future features will include invoicing, payroll payouts, and insurance
Beyond basic UPI payments, Zoho Pay plans to blend payments with messaging—turning Arattai into a super-app.
Features like invoicing, payroll payouts, marketplace settlements, plus lending and insurance are planned for the future.
Zoho's edge in the crowded payments space
The digital payments space is crowded, but Zoho's edge comes from connecting its payment app with its suite of business tools.
If you're already using Arattai or other Zoho services—or just want an all-in-one experience—Zoho Pay could be worth a try when it rolls out.