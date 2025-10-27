Foxconn to double AirPods output in India by early 2026

Apple's growing presence in India

This factory already builds AirPods 4 and Pro 3 models and will soon see total investment hit ₹4,800 crore.

It's all part of Apple's plan to spread out manufacturing beyond China and keep up with global demand.

With Apple's iPhone exports from India hitting a record $10 billion in just the first half of 2025 (up a huge 75% from last year), this expansion shows how important India has become for both jobs and tech production worldwide.