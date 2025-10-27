Foxconn to double AirPods output in India by early 2026
Foxconn's Hyderabad plant, which began making AirPods in April 2025, is set to double its output to 200,000 units a month by early 2026.
To make this happen, they're upgrading five production lines and moving equipment from Vietnam.
The team at the plant will also grow fast—from 2,000 to about 5,000 people within the next six to eight months.
Apple's growing presence in India
This factory already builds AirPods 4 and Pro 3 models and will soon see total investment hit ₹4,800 crore.
It's all part of Apple's plan to spread out manufacturing beyond China and keep up with global demand.
With Apple's iPhone exports from India hitting a record $10 billion in just the first half of 2025 (up a huge 75% from last year), this expansion shows how important India has become for both jobs and tech production worldwide.