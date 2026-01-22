Fashinza turns a profit and goes global in Q3 FY26
Business
Fashinza, the fashion supply-chain startup, just posted its first-ever EBITDA profit this quarter.
What's driving the win? They're expanding into Europe and teaming up with big names like H&M, Mango, and Inditex.
The company operates an in-house Design & Sampling Studio and has recently onboarded more than 10 European brands.
Why it matters
Fashinza's co-founder Abhishek Sharma says it's all about smart spending and keeping things lean.
The company is aiming for full-year profitability by FY27 and wants to hit a ₹300-400 crore revenue run rate by offering more value to brands.
This success isn't just a one-off—other Indian platforms like Blinkit and Hyperpure are also hitting profitability lately, showing how fast the space is evolving.