Fashinza turns a profit and goes global in Q3 FY26

Why it matters

Fashinza's co-founder Abhishek Sharma says it's all about smart spending and keeping things lean.

The company is aiming for full-year profitability by FY27 and wants to hit a ₹300-400 crore revenue run rate by offering more value to brands.

This success isn't just a one-off—other Indian platforms like Blinkit and Hyperpure are also hitting profitability lately, showing how fast the space is evolving.