Festo opens Global Capability Center in Bengaluru

Festo, a German automation giant, just opened its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru near Electronics City. The 71,000-sq ft space marks the 40th anniversary of its incorporation in India (incorporated in 1986) and already has over 250 employees—with plans to grow to 600 soon.

What will the new center focus on? This new center is all about driving innovation—think advanced engineering, AI/ML, data analytics, and product security for Festo's global operations.

The company says it's not just about hiring more people but creating real value.

The company said it would measure success by value creation rather than headcount, shared Ravi Sastry, Festo India's MD.

Plans to double the team soon Alok Maheshwari will head the GCC and is looking to double the team—especially with roles like data scientists, embedded AI specialists, and full-stack developers.

It's a big move as Festo aims to make India a key part of its worldwide strategy.