FICCI's Budget 2026 wishlist: Jobs, infrastructure, exports
FICCI just dropped its Pre-Budget Survey ahead of the 2026 budget (for fiscal year 2026-27), and the big message is clear: India's businesses want more jobs, better infrastructure, and a boost for exports.
The survey—based on feedback from 100 companies—shows that most eyes are on sectors like manufacturing, defense tech (think drones and AI), and MSMEs.
What's on their wish list?
FICCI wants bigger investments in defense tech, calling for a jump in funding for drones and measures to modernize AI-enabled defense capabilities.
They're also pushing to expand incentives for drone makers and set up a fresh R&D fund.
On exports, they're asking for easier rules and rationalization of customs tariffs to help Indian goods compete globally.
Why should you care?
About half of companies surveyed feel upbeat about India's growth—even with global uncertainty.
If you're interested in where new jobs or startup opportunities might pop up this year (2026), this wishlist gives a sneak peek at what could shape the economy soon.