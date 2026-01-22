FICCI's Budget 2026 wishlist: Jobs, infrastructure, exports Business Jan 22, 2026

FICCI just dropped its Pre-Budget Survey ahead of the 2026 budget (for fiscal year 2026-27), and the big message is clear: India's businesses want more jobs, better infrastructure, and a boost for exports.

The survey—based on feedback from 100 companies—shows that most eyes are on sectors like manufacturing, defense tech (think drones and AI), and MSMEs.