Figma's IPO raises $1.2B, values design platform at $19.3B
Figma, the go-to design software for many creatives, just made a splashy debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
Its IPO raised $1.2 billion, with shares priced at $33—higher than anyone expected thanks to huge investor interest.
This puts Figma's value at an impressive $19.3 billion.
The majority of the funds are going to existing shareholders
Most of that IPO cash is heading to existing shareholders, including CEO Dylan Field, who sold twice as many shares as the company itself.
Figma originally aimed for a lower price range but bumped it up due to demand—a clear sign that investors are confident about where Figma is headed next in the design world.