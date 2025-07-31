Meta's ad business is booming again
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) just reported a huge 22% jump in revenue for April-June 2025, raking in $47.52 billion and beating Wall Street predictions.
Most of this came from digital ads, which are still Meta's bread and butter.
The news sent Meta's stock up nearly 10% after the announcement.
AI and ads
If you use Instagram or Facebook—or just follow tech—this shows how much digital ads (and your clicks) power the internet's biggest platforms.
Meta is growing fast because more people are using its apps every day (up to 3.48 billion daily users), and smarter AI is helping advertisers reach you better than ever.
Meta doubles down on AI
Meta credits its new AI tools for making ads more effective, boosting sales on both Insta and Facebook.
The company isn't slowing down: it plans to invest up to $72 billion this year—mostly into building even bigger AI data centers—to keep that momentum going through the rest of 2025.