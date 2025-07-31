Next Article
US sanctions 6 Indian firms over Iranian oil purchases
The US has sanctioned six Indian firms—including Alchemical Solutions Private Limited and Global Industrial Chemicals Limited—for buying millions worth of Iranian oil and petrochemicals in 2024 and early 2025.
These sanctions freeze their US assets and ban Americans from doing business with them.
Impact on India
This move is part of a larger push to cut off money flowing to Iran's nuclear program by targeting over 20 entities tied to its oil exports.
For India, it means tougher trade with Iran, as these companies lose access to US markets and financial systems.
It's the biggest action of its kind since 2018, showing just how serious the US is about limiting Iran's regional influence.