Fitch says Indian corporates set for 6% growth in FY27

Fitch expects India's economy to keep rolling, with GDP growth at 6.4% in FY27 and 6.2% in FY28. Sectors like cement, electricity, and building materials are likely to benefit from ongoing infrastructure projects and higher demand.

But there are some risks on the horizon

Despite the positive outlook, Fitch points out a few bumps ahead—like possible fallout from US tariffs (especially for pharma), pricing pressure on steel and chemicals due to global supply shifts, and the rupee losing value, which could eat into profits.

This version is concise, flows naturally between sections, uses clear language with a slightly casual tone, avoids jargon or fluff, and highlights what matters most for a younger reader: big-picture optimism plus real-world risks.