Working as a freelancer? Avoid these 5 common money mistakes
What's the story
Freelancing is flexible and independent, but has its financial challenges.
A lot of freelancers make the same mistakes, which can affect their financial stability.
Knowing these pitfalls is essential for a healthy financial life.
Here, we list five common financial mistakes freelancers should avoid to ensure long-term success and stability in their careers.
Tax planning
Not setting aside taxes
One of the biggest mistakes freelancers make is not putting aside money for taxes.
Unlike traditional employees, freelancers don't have taxes automatically deducted from their income.
It is imperative to set aside a portion of each payment, usually around 25% to 30%, to cover tax obligations.
The failure to do so can bring unexpected tax bills and potential penalties.
Invoicing discipline
Inconsistent invoicing practices
One of the major problems freelancers face is inconsistent invoicing. Not only does it lead to disruption of cash flow, but it can also cause unnecessary delays.
Establishing a regular invoicing schedule and sticking to it is paramount. Sending invoices immediately after the work is done ensures timely payments from clients.
Plus, clearly outlining payment terms in contracts avoids misunderstandings and delays.
Savings strategy
Neglecting emergency savings
Many freelancers tend to forget that an emergency savings fund is a must.
Without a steady paycheck, unforeseen expenses or periods of no work can be financially crippling.
As a safety net during lean times, freelancers should ideally save three to six months' worth of living expenses in an easily accessible account.
Expense management
Underestimating business expenses
Freelancers tend to underestimate their business costs, be it software subscriptions, marketing expenses, or upgrading equipment.
Tracking all business-related expenses keeps you in check with your budget and ensures profitability in the long run.
Reviewing these costs regularly enables freelancers to spot areas where they can cut back or invest more wisely.
Future security
Ignoring retirement planning
Retirement planning is something that most freelancers ignore. They look at immediate income needs instead of long-term security.
Unlike traditional employees who may have employer-sponsored retirement plans, freelancers need to take the first step in saving for retirement.
Looking at options like individual retirement accounts (IRAs) or other investment plans, make sure they are ready for the future beyond freelancing.