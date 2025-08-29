Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra to create 3.8L temporary jobs ahead of Diwali

Flipkart leads the charge with 2.2L new hires

Flipkart is hiring a massive 2.2 lakh people and opening 650 new delivery hubs in smaller cities across 28 states.

Amazon isn't far behind, adding 1.5 lakh roles at its warehouses and delivery stations in over 400 cities.

Myntra is also pitching in with about 11,000 jobs focused on logistics and customer care in metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi.