Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra to create 3.8L temporary jobs ahead of Diwali
India's biggest online retailers are gearing up for the upcoming festive season by creating over 3.8 lakh temporary jobs.
Most of these roles are in supply chain, delivery, and customer support—basically, making sure those Diwali deals actually reach your doorstep on time.
Flipkart leads the charge with 2.2L new hires
Flipkart is hiring a massive 2.2 lakh people and opening 650 new delivery hubs in smaller cities across 28 states.
Amazon isn't far behind, adding 1.5 lakh roles at its warehouses and delivery stations in over 400 cities.
Myntra is also pitching in with about 11,000 jobs focused on logistics and customer care in metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi.
Delivery roles dominate festive hiring
Even though festive hiring growth has slowed a bit (up 20-25% in blue- and grey-collar roles), the total number of jobs keeps rising—especially in tier-2 spots like Jaipur and Indore.
Delivery gigs make up nearly 40% of these new positions, showing just how much e-commerce depends on fast-moving logistics during festival season.