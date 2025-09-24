Flipkart, Meesho report record traffic, orders in 1st 2 days
Flipkart and Meesho are on track for their biggest festive season ever.
Flipkart's Big Billion Days, which started September 23, pulled in 21% more visitors than last year within the first 48 hours, with smartphones and home products flying off the shelves.
Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale matched the energy—24 crore visitors shopped and there were a wild 29,000 orders every minute.
GST 2.0 reforms and big discounts fueled the shopping frenzy.
Flipkart saw premium gadgets like mobiles, TVs, and refrigerators jump by 26%, and its quick-commerce arm "Minutes" doubled order volumes with over 45 lakh unique visitors.
Non-metro cities showed up strong for both platforms—Meesho got most of its demand from tier-2+ towns (74%), with top sellers ranging from kurtis to electronic accessories.
Online shopping is clearly having a moment across India!