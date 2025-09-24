Flipkart, Meesho report record traffic, orders in 1st 2 days

Non-metro cities showed up strong for both platforms

GST 2.0 reforms and big discounts fueled the shopping frenzy.

Flipkart saw premium gadgets like mobiles, TVs, and refrigerators jump by 26%, and its quick-commerce arm "Minutes" doubled order volumes with over 45 lakh unique visitors.

Non-metro cities showed up strong for both platforms—Meesho got most of its demand from tier-2+ towns (74%), with top sellers ranging from kurtis to electronic accessories.

Online shopping is clearly having a moment across India!