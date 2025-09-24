Rick Perry's energy startup plans $550 million IPO Business Sep 24, 2025

Fermi America, the energy startup co-founded by former US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, is looking to raise up to $550 million through an IPO, with an estimated valuation.

They plan to offer 25 million shares priced between $18 and $22 each, with listings set for both Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FRMI.