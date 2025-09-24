GSTAT to start hearing cases from December 2025

Tribunal to begin with oldest cases 1st

GSTAT is set to tackle a huge pile—over 4.8 lakh pending cases—starting with the oldest ones first.

Businesses can file appeals until June 30, 2026, and the tribunal will also handle advance rulings (AAR) for GST.

With experienced members like Justice (Retd.) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra on board, GSTAT hopes to bring more fairness and predictability for everyone dealing with taxes.