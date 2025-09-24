GSTAT to start hearing cases from December 2025
India just launched the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to help businesses and the government resolve tax disputes much faster.
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, GSTAT will start hearing cases from December 2025, aiming to make tax justice more accessible.
Sitharaman called it a "true symbol of justice for taxpayers," showing its importance in India's evolving GST system.
Tribunal to begin with oldest cases 1st
GSTAT is set to tackle a huge pile—over 4.8 lakh pending cases—starting with the oldest ones first.
Businesses can file appeals until June 30, 2026, and the tribunal will also handle advance rulings (AAR) for GST.
With experienced members like Justice (Retd.) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra on board, GSTAT hopes to bring more fairness and predictability for everyone dealing with taxes.