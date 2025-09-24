OpenAI and SAP launch 'OpenAI for Germany' initiative

The goal is to use Microsoft Azure and SAP's Delos Cloud

The goal? Use Microsoft Azure and SAP's Delos Cloud to boost how government works while keeping data secure and local.

SAP CEO Christian Klein says this lines up with Germany's plan for AI-driven growth by 2030.

OpenAI's Sam Altman adds they're committed to ethical AI that fits German values of trust and safety.

To handle all this new tech, Delos Cloud is expanding its infrastructure—backed by over €20 billion from SAP—to support more powerful AI workloads across the country.