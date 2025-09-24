OpenAI and SAP launch 'OpenAI for Germany' initiative
OpenAI and SAP have kicked off "OpenAI for Germany," a new push to make government services in Germany more efficient with the help of AI.
This move is part of the massive "Made for Germany" initiative, which has already gathered over €631 billion from 61 major companies—including SAP.
Microsoft's Satya Nadella confirmed the development on the microblogging site X.
The goal? Use Microsoft Azure and SAP's Delos Cloud to boost how government works while keeping data secure and local.
SAP CEO Christian Klein says this lines up with Germany's plan for AI-driven growth by 2030.
OpenAI's Sam Altman adds they're committed to ethical AI that fits German values of trust and safety.
To handle all this new tech, Delos Cloud is expanding its infrastructure—backed by over €20 billion from SAP—to support more powerful AI workloads across the country.