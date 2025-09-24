Aviation's economic impact soars, but safety concerns cast shadow

With another 2,000 aircraft on order and plans for airport expansion, the growth is real. Still, safety issues are hard to ignore: there were 263 reported lapses in 2024 alone, plus a shortage of pilots.

Supreme Court demands response on probe calls

After June's Air India crash that took 260 lives, pressure has mounted for stricter oversight.

Civil aviation chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai noted that "India is looking at 'more responsibility, more safety oversight, more manpower,'" as fleets keep growing.

Now, the Supreme Court wants answers too and has asked for a government response to demands for an independent probe while official investigations continue.