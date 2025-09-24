Cyber frauds in India exploded

Cyber frauds in India have been on the rise, with losses reaching significant amounts. Over 36 lakh cases were reported as digital payments and internet use keep growing.

UPI scams alone caused ₹1,087 crore in losses UPI scams alone caused ₹1,087 crore in losses across 1.34 million cases in FY24.

Banking frauds also shot up nearly five times to over ₹2,054 crore in FY24.

With UPI transactions now topping 14 billion a month, the RBI keeps reminding everyone about the risks.

Amazon India joined hands with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre To fight back against rising cybercrime, Amazon India joined hands with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) for "Scam Free September."

They're focusing on helping students and families stay safe online.

Amazon is clear: it never asks for payments by phone or email—so if something feels off, report it through their app or official channels.