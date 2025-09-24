Cyber frauds in India exploded
Cyber frauds in India have been on the rise, with losses reaching significant amounts.
Over 36 lakh cases were reported as digital payments and internet use keep growing.
UPI scams alone caused ₹1,087 crore in losses across 1.34 million cases in FY24.
Banking frauds also shot up nearly five times to over ₹2,054 crore in FY24.
With UPI transactions now topping 14 billion a month, the RBI keeps reminding everyone about the risks.
To fight back against rising cybercrime, Amazon India joined hands with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) for "Scam Free September."
They're focusing on helping students and families stay safe online.
Amazon is clear: it never asks for payments by phone or email—so if something feels off, report it through their app or official channels.
With cyber scams getting bolder as more of us go cashless, knowing how to spot a scam matters more than ever.
Campaigns like these could help you—and your family—not fall for tricks that cost real money.