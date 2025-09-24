'Flat 5% GST on all garments': Telangana textile body Business Sep 24, 2025

The Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations wants the GST Council to set a flat 5% GST on all ready-made garments, no matter the price.

Right now, anything above ₹2,500 gets hit with an 18% tax—something the federation says could hurt both shoppers and sellers.