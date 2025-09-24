Emergent AI raises $23 million to make coding obsolete

Emergent AI's platform empowers users to create apps effortlessly

Launched in 2025 by brothers Mukund and Madhav Jha, Emergent AI's platform uses smart AI agents that handle everything from design to deployment.

It's all about lowering the tech barrier so small businesses and creators can launch apps without needing a developer background.

Just three months post-launch, they hit over $15 million in annual recurring revenue with more than 1 million users building 2 million+ apps.