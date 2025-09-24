Emergent AI raises $23 million to make coding obsolete
Emergent AI, a startup helping anyone build real software just by typing what they want in plain English—no coding needed—has raised $23 million in new funding.
Lightspeed led the round, joined by Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and big-name angels like Jeff Dean and Balaji Srinivasan. This brings their total funding to $30 million.
Emergent AI's platform empowers users to create apps effortlessly
Launched in 2025 by brothers Mukund and Madhav Jha, Emergent AI's platform uses smart AI agents that handle everything from design to deployment.
It's all about lowering the tech barrier so small businesses and creators can launch apps without needing a developer background.
Just three months post-launch, they hit over $15 million in annual recurring revenue with more than 1 million users building 2 million+ apps.
Funding to enhance platform and expand coding alternatives
With this fresh funding, Emergent AI plans to grow its engineering team, boost platform reliability and scale up features—including investing in reinforcement learning (RL) and expanding its agentic coding technology—to make building software even easier for everyone.