Waymo's robotaxis can now be used for business travel
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, just launched "Waymo for Business"—a service that lets companies set up robotaxi accounts for their employees in LA, Phoenix, and San Francisco.
Businesses can cover ride costs or share promo codes, all at the same rates as regular Waymo trips.
Carvana is already on board as an early user
With the new portal, companies can manage where rides start and end and set travel zones. Carvana is already on board as an early user.
Waymo's not stopping here—they're planning to expand to cities like Washington DC and Miami soon.