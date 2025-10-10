Flipkart's Super.money partners with Juspay to streamline online payments

Walmart-owned Flipkart 's financial service platform, Super.money, has partnered with payments infrastructure firm Juspay. The move comes as part of Super.money's expansion into direct-to-consumer (D2C) checkout services. The partnership is particularly significant for Juspay, which has been working to regain traction after facing backlash from major payment companies earlier this year.

Product launch Super.money launches Breeze for D2C merchants Last week, Super.money launched its D2C checkout product, Super.money Breeze. The new offering promises merchants a one-click checkout experience and aims to speed up online purchases by eliminating one-time passwords and repeated logins. Although the company didn't disclose any technology partners for this latest offering, TechCrunch has learned that Juspay is powering the payments infrastructure for it.

Market expansion Stand-alone identity in e-commerce ecosystem The partnership with Juspay could help Super.money reach new customers and build visibility among D2C brands. This would expand its presence beyond Flipkart's existing user base, making the brand more familiar to online shoppers. While Super.money already benefits from Flipkart's distribution, the checkout product signals an effort to establish a stand-alone identity in the broader e-commerce ecosystem.

Information Jupay's recovery after January fallout The partnership is especially important for Juspay, which has been trying to recover with Indian merchants. The company lost a number of them after payment gateways such as Razorpay distanced themselves from it in January, urging merchants to adopt their in-house payment processing tools.

Business expansion Aim to scale secured credit card distribution Super.money has seen tremendous growth since its launch as a payment app in June 2024. It has become one of India's top five UPI apps by transaction volume, and also a leading issuer of secured credit cards, with a 10% market share. The company is looking to expand this business and is in talks with a private sector lender for distribution scaling. So far, Super.money has issued around 300,000 secured cards and is adding some 50,000 new cards each month.