Warburg Pincus pumps ₹417cr into Truhome Finance

Funding to help expand branch network, reach more customers

With this funding, Truhome is aiming for ₹25,000 crore in assets and plans to grow its branch network from 200 to nearly 250 by FY26, plus another 70-75 branches by FY27.

The focus? Making affordable home loans more accessible in smaller cities and rural areas.

CEO Ravi Subramanian indicated that the investment will support their mission to expand affordable housing finance into underserved communities.