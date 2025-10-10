Next Article
Warburg Pincus pumps ₹417cr into Truhome Finance
Business
Truhome Finance (formerly Shriram Housing Finance) just got a ₹417 crore investment from Warburg Pincus, bumping the investor's stake to 98.59%.
This comes right after Truhome crossed ₹20,000 crore in assets under management and now pushes its net worth past ₹4,000 crore—giving the company a solid financial lift.
Funding to help expand branch network, reach more customers
With this funding, Truhome is aiming for ₹25,000 crore in assets and plans to grow its branch network from 200 to nearly 250 by FY26, plus another 70-75 branches by FY27.
The focus? Making affordable home loans more accessible in smaller cities and rural areas.
CEO Ravi Subramanian indicated that the investment will support their mission to expand affordable housing finance into underserved communities.