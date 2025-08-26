Flipkart, SBI Card launch Myntra co-branded credit card Business Aug 26, 2025

SBI Card and Flipkart just dropped a co-branded credit card aimed at making your online shopping a little sweeter.

You can apply for it right from the Flipkart app or SBI Card website, and it works on both Mastercard and VISA.

The highlights? You get 7.5% cashback on Myntra, plus 5% back when you shop on Flipkart, Shopsy, or Cleartrip (with a ₹4,000 quarterly cap per category).