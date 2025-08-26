Flipkart, SBI Card launch Myntra co-branded credit card
SBI Card and Flipkart just dropped a co-branded credit card aimed at making your online shopping a little sweeter.
You can apply for it right from the Flipkart app or SBI Card website, and it works on both Mastercard and VISA.
The highlights? You get 7.5% cashback on Myntra, plus 5% back when you shop on Flipkart, Shopsy, or Cleartrip (with a ₹4,000 quarterly cap per category).
Other benefits and welcome offers
Beyond the main cashback deals, there's 4% cashback on Zomato, Uber, Netmeds, and PVR spends, plus unlimited 1% back everywhere else eligible.
The annual fee is ₹500 plus applicable taxes, but gets refunded if you spend ₹3.5 lakh in a year.
New users also score welcome benefits worth ₹1,250, including e-gift cards and Cleartrip vouchers—and could even win Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches or Ambrane wireless power banks as part of a limited-time promo.