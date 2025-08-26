Next Article
Grasim's ₹67,000cr bet to hit ₹2 lakh crore market cap
Grasim Industries, chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, is about to hit a massive ₹2 lakh crore market cap.
Over the past five years, they've pumped in ₹67,000 crore to expand and modernize—putting big focus on growth areas and sustainability.
In just the last 18 months, Grasim has jumped into new spaces with Birla Pivot (their B2B e-commerce platform) and Birla Opus (decorative paints), which quickly became the third-largest player in its field.
All this action has pushed their revenue to an all-time high of nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore.