Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high after e-Vitara launch
Maruti Suzuki just hit a 52-week high stock price after rolling out its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in Gujarat.
The launch was spotlighted by Prime Minister Modi, who hailed the day as a milestone in India's journey toward becoming a hub for sustainable transportation.
Even cooler: Maruti plans to export the e-Vitara to over 100 countries, signaling their global EV ambitions.
Maruti's stock is up 20% since last August
This electric push comes as Maruti's having a great year—its shares are up 20% since last August and have jumped 31% so far in 2025, easily beating broader market trends.
While profits saw only a slight bump this quarter (₹3,792 crore), overall revenue climbed 8%, showing Maruti's growth isn't just hype.