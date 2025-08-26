Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high after e-Vitara launch Business Aug 26, 2025

Maruti Suzuki just hit a 52-week high stock price after rolling out its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in Gujarat.

The launch was spotlighted by Prime Minister Modi, who hailed the day as a milestone in India's journey toward becoming a hub for sustainable transportation.

Even cooler: Maruti plans to export the e-Vitara to over 100 countries, signaling their global EV ambitions.