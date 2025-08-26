NSE has been placed at the 9th position

NSE enters global top 10 exchanges ranking for first time

By Mudit Dube 04:28 pm Aug 26, 202504:28 pm

What's the story

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has made its debut in the global top 10 list of exchanges for the first time. The UK-based consultancy firm Brand Finance has given this ranking in its latest "Exchanges 10 2025" report. The NSE has been placed at the ninth position, a major milestone for India's leading stock exchange. Nasdaq has become the world's most valuable exchange brand for the first time.