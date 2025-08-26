NSE enters global top 10 exchanges ranking for first time
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has made its debut in the global top 10 list of exchanges for the first time. The UK-based consultancy firm Brand Finance has given this ranking in its latest "Exchanges 10 2025" report. The NSE has been placed at the ninth position, a major milestone for India's leading stock exchange. Nasdaq has become the world's most valuable exchange brand for the first time.
Growth trajectory
NSE's brand value soars to $526 million
In 2025, the NSE's brand value jumped an impressive 39% to $526 million. This growth can be attributed to higher revenue expectations, a thriving IPO market, and strong performance in derivatives. In FY2023-24, the exchange's revenue increased by 25% year-on-year to ₹14,780 crore ($1.78 billion), while its net profit grew by 13% to ₹8,306 crore ($1 billion).
Market influence
Fundraising momentum boosts exchange's stature
The NSE's fundraising momentum has also contributed significantly to its new-found global stature. In 2024, 91 large companies raised ₹1.6 trillion ($19.3 billion) through IPOs on the exchange. The total equity fundraising more than doubled to ₹3.73 trillion ($44.9 billion), showcasing India's capital markets' growing global prominence.
Brand power
NSE ranked 7th strongest exchange brand
The NSE is the seventh strongest exchange brand in the world, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 78.1/100 and an AA+ brand strength rating. This score indicates high familiarity, trust, and positive stakeholder sentiment toward the exchange. Its inclusion in the top 10 further strengthens India's growing presence in global financial markets. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) was rated the world's strongest exchange brand with a BSI score of 89.1/100 and a AAA rating.