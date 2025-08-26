Suzuki announces Rs.70,000cr investment in India for EV growth

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced a massive investment of ₹70,000 crore in India over the next five to six years. The announcement was made by Toshihiro Suzuki, the company's President and Representative Director. He also revealed that India will be the global manufacturing hub for Suzuki's upcoming electric SUV, the e-Vitara.

Global reach e-Vitara will be exported to over 100 countries Toshihiro Suzuki said, "The e-Vitara made here will be exported to more than 100 countries including Japan and nations across Europe." This highlights India's importance in Suzuki's global electric vehicle (EV) strategy. The decision is especially significant considering Japan's long-standing reluctance to import cars from other countries.

Sustainable growth Suzuki's commitment to India's green mobility vision Suzuki also reiterated its commitment to India's vision for sustainable green mobility. He said, "We remain committed to supporting India's vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat." The company has already invested over ₹1 lakh crore in India, creating more than 11 lakh direct jobs in the process.