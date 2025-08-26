Suzuki announces Rs.70,000cr investment in India for EV growth
What's the story
Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced a massive investment of ₹70,000 crore in India over the next five to six years. The announcement was made by Toshihiro Suzuki, the company's President and Representative Director. He also revealed that India will be the global manufacturing hub for Suzuki's upcoming electric SUV, the e-Vitara.
Global reach
e-Vitara will be exported to over 100 countries
Toshihiro Suzuki said, "The e-Vitara made here will be exported to more than 100 countries including Japan and nations across Europe." This highlights India's importance in Suzuki's global electric vehicle (EV) strategy. The decision is especially significant considering Japan's long-standing reluctance to import cars from other countries.
Sustainable growth
Suzuki's commitment to India's green mobility vision
Suzuki also reiterated its commitment to India's vision for sustainable green mobility. He said, "We remain committed to supporting India's vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat." The company has already invested over ₹1 lakh crore in India, creating more than 11 lakh direct jobs in the process.
Manufacturing expansion
Production of lithium-ion battery and cell begins
Suzuki's Gujarat facility, which caters to customers in India and abroad, will soon be one of the world's largest automobile manufacturing hubs with a capacity of 10 lakh units. The first batch of export-bound e-Vitara will be shipped from Pipavav port to Europe. Suzuki also announced the start of production of India's first lithium-ion battery and cell at its Toshiba Denso Suzuki plant in Gujarat.