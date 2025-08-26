Japan to double investment in India to $68 billion

Strengthening ties: Japan and India are updating their joint security declaration

This move signals a major boost for Japan-India ties—both countries are teaming up not just for business but also for security.

They're updating their joint security declaration after 17 years and launching an Economic Security Initiative to tackle supply chain and infrastructure challenges together.

Plus, there's a new AI Cooperation Initiative aimed at supporting collaboration in AI technology and startups.

Separately, Japan is targeting 50,000 Indian specialists in Japanese firms over the next five years.

It's all about building stronger economic and innovation links for the future.