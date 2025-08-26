Ola Electric gets PLI certification for Gen 3 scooters

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, Ola posted a net loss of ₹271 crore (up from last year), and revenue almost halved to ₹826 crore. On the upside, their gross margin improved to 25.6%, and EBITDA loss shrank a bit. Scooter deliveries dropped too—just over 68,000 units this quarter compared to more than double that last year.

Operational profitability on the cards for Ola

Ola says it's aiming for operational profitability this financial year by tightening costs and lowering its breakeven point to under 25,000 units sold per month.

The new PLI certification is expected to speed things up by making their electric two-wheelers even more affordable—and hopefully get them back in the fast lane soon.