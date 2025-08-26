Hanuma Vihari signs contract with Tripura after Andhra fallout: Details

Indian batter Hanuma Vihari has signed a contract with Tripura for the upcoming 2025/26 domestic season. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has issued him a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the move. Vihari's contract is initially for one season but can be extended by mutual consent, ESPNcricinfo reported. Notably, the 31-year-old was the Player of the Tournament in Andhra Premier League. He led Amaravati Royals to the final.

Career aspirations Decision to join Tripura Vihari revealed his decision to join Tripura was motivated by his hunger to play all formats of the game, something he felt Andhra couldn't guarantee. "I was keen on other opportunities since I believe I'm good enough to play all three formats," he told ESPNcricinfo. He also said that Andhra was focusing on young players for the T20 format, which influenced his decision not to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and seek new opportunities.

Previous challenges Tumultuous stint with Andhra Vihari's signing with Tripura comes after a tumultuous stint with Andhra. He had publicly criticized the ACA for "humiliating and embarrassing" him after their 2023/24 Ranji Trophy campaign. Political interference was one of the reasons he cited for relinquishing the captaincy at the start of that season. Despite being in talks to join Madhya Pradesh (for a second consecutive year), Vihari stayed back after being persuaded by Nara Lokesh, the general secretary of Andhra's ruling party, TDP.

Future plans Likely to play major part in leadership group While Vihari hasn't been promised a leadership role at Tripura, he is likely to play a major part in the leadership group. He said, "As a senior player, I'll contribute whatever the team expects of me, from a leadership standpoint whether I'm captain or not." He also expressed his desire to be part of a setup that is hungry to take on bigger teams.