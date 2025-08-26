By the numbers: Carlos Alcaraz 19-0 in major opening matches

Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz began his 2025 US Open campaign with a straight-set win on August 25. The Spaniard defeated American star Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the men's singles opening round. Alcaraz, who eyes his second US Open title, has extended his perfect record in Grand Slam opening matches to 19-0. Have a look at his incredible stats.

Journey Dominance in opening matches Alcaraz, a five-time champion, won his career's maiden Grand Slam main-draw match in 2021, at the Australian Open. Now in his fifth year, the Spaniard has never gone down in the opening round of a major. As of now, he has won three of the four Grand Slams (French Open: 2024 and 2025; Wimbledon: 2023 and 2024; US Open: 2022).

Do you know? Third player with this feat As per Opta, Alcaraz is the third man with a 19-0 win-loss record from their first 19 opening singles matches at Grand Slams (Open Era). He has joined the likes of Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal.

Information Previous streak in Grand Slam finals Like the opening-round matches, Alcaraz earlier had a similar winning streak in Grand Slam finals. He earlier had the most men's singles Grand Slam final appearances in the Open Era without a loss (5-0). However, Jannik Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the 2025 Wimbledon final.