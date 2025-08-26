Ruturaj Gaikwad slams ton in Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Details 

Star Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad , who was ignored for the T20 Asia Cup 2025, scored a brilliant century in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. The 27-year-old batsman, representing Maharashtra, achieved this feat against Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Batting at No. 3 during the first innings of the match at TI Murugappa Stadium in Chennai, he reached his century off just 122 balls.

Match details A stellar partnership between Gaikwad and Kulkarni Gaikwad, who has led India at the highest level, played positive cricket as he found boundaries at regular intervals. He had a stellar partnership with Arshin Kulkarni for the second wicket, adding a whopping 220 runs in just 269 balls. Like Gaikwad, Kulkarni also scored a century on Tuesday, scoring an impressive 146 runs off 190 balls with the help of 16 fours and one six.

Career highlights Gaikwad has played 6 ODIs, 23 T20Is for India Gaikwad has played six ODIs and 23 T20Is for India. He last played for India on July 13, 2024, against Zimbabwe in Harare, but didn't get a chance to bat. The batsman missed most of the IPL 2025 season for Chennai Super Kings due to injury. In his first Buchi Babu Tournament match, he had scored just one and 11 runs against Chhattisgarh.

Information Gaikwad's final game in the tournament This match against Himachal Pradesh is likely to be the CSK captain's last in this tournament, as he is set to represent West Zone in the Duleep Trophy next. Maharashtra is still looking for their first win in the 2025 Buchi Babu Trophy after losing their opening two games.