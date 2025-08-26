All-rounders with T20 double of 6,000 runs & 400 wickets 

Bangladesh cricket legend Shakib Al Hasan recently created history by becoming the first-ever Bangladesh player to complete 500 wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone while playing for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in a Caribbean Premier League match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Notably, Shakib also owns over 7,000 runs in the format. On this note, let's look at the all-rounders with the T20 double of 400 wickets and 6,000 runs.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan - 7,574 runs & 502 wickets Having played 457 T20 games, Shakib has claimed 502 scalps, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 21.43 with an economy rate of 6.78. He has managed 12 four-fers and five five-wicket hauls in the 20-over format (BBI: 6/6). With the bat, he has mustered 7,574 runs in the format at 21.03. He owns 33 fifties in the format (HS: 89*). He is the only player in T20 history to have scored over 7,000 runs and taken over 500 wickets.

#2 Andre Russell - 9,361 runs & 487 wickets Next on this list is dashing West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell. Earlier this year, Russell became the fastest to score 9,000 T20 runs in terms of balls faced (5,321). He currently owns 9,361 runs from 564 matches at an average of 26.29 (SR: 168.21). His tally includes 33 half-centuries and two centuries (HS: 121*). Apart from his batting prowess, the right-arm pacer has picked 487 T20 wickets at 25.83 (ER: 8.81). This includes nine four-fers and a fifer (BBI: 5/15).