Decoding the best bowling figures in T20 Asia Cup history

The Asia Cup , one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments, has seen some of the best bowlers in the game. Since its switch to T20 format in 2016, many players have made their mark. Meanwhile, the upcoming edition in UAE is set to be a thrilling event, with eight teams competing from September 9 to 28. Ahead of the competition, let's take a look at the best bowling figures in Asia Cup T20 history.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5/4 vs Afghanistan, 2022 Leading the list is veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was unplayable against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup match in Dubai. India batted first and posted a mammoth 212/2. However, it was Bhuvneshwar, who stole the show with his fiery bowling display. He took four wickets in the powerplay and ended up with career-best figures of 5/4 in four overs, leading India to a thumping 101-run victory. Notably, no other bowler owns a fifer in T20 Asia Cup history.

#2 Shadab Khan - 4/8 vs Hong Kong, 2022 Star Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan comes second on the list with his incredible figures of 4/8 against Hong Kong in the 2022 affair in Sharjah. Chasing a massive 194, Hong Kong never got going as Shadab dismantled their middle and lower order. The leg-spinner's googly proved unplayable that night as Hong Kong were folded for just 38 in 10.4 overs. Shadab finished with 4/8 from 2.4 overs.

#3 Mohammad Nabi - 4/17 vs Hong Kong, 2016 At number three, we have Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, who produced a memorable spell against Hong Kong in the 2016 qualifying match in Mirpur. Chasing 179, Hong Kong were going well at 56/0 before the Nabi storm hit them. The veteran off-spinner returned his best-ever T20I figures of 4/17 from four overs as HK were folded for just 112 in 17.1 overs.

#4 Lasith Malinga - 4/26 vs UAE, 2016 Arguably the best pacer in T20 history, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga was clinical against UAE in the 2016 affair in Mirpur. Returning from injury, he struck twice in the opening over as UAE faltered while chasing a paltry 130. The pacer went on to claim two more wickets to finish with 4/26 from four overs. His brilliance meant Sri Lanka won by 14 runs.