Jatinder Singh named captain of Oman's maiden Asia Cup squad 

Oman have announced their 17-member squad for the impending T20 Asia Cup , scheduled to start on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This marks Oman's debut in the continental tournament, and the team will be captained by seasoned batter Jatinder Singh. The squad announcement was made by Oman Cricket, the country's governing body for cricket. Here are further details.

Coaching staff Oman coach Duleep Mendis excited for Asia Cup challenge Former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Duleep Mendis is the head coach of the Oman team, while ex-Mumbai player Sulakshan Kulkarni serves as the deputy head coach. Mendis expressed his excitement over participating in such a major tournament. He said it was a great opportunity for the Oman players to showcase their skills on an international platform against teams like India and Pakistan.

Information Four uncapped players Notably, Oman have included a total of four uncapped players in their roster for the 205 T20 Asia Cup. These include Sufyan Yousuf, Zikria Islam, Faisal Shah, and Nadeem Khan.

Upcoming matches Group A fixtures and squad details Oman will kickstart their 2025 T20 Asia Cup campaign on September 12 against Pakistan. The team will then take on UAE and India on September 15 and September 19, respectively. The top two teams from each group will progress to the next rounds of the tournament. While Oman will play their maiden Asia Cup, they have already featured in the T20 World Cup (2016, 2021, and 2024).