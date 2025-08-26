US Open: Venus Williams reflects on future after early exit

Tennis legend Venus Williams suffered an opening-round defeat at the 2025 US Open . The 45-year-old American, who returned to tennis in July, lost to Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in a hard-fought match on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. The latter won 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. Following the match, Williams reflected on her future, stating that the 2026 Australian Open is "kind of far too."

Health update Grateful for the opportunity to play at US Open Williams, a two-time US Open champion, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play at Flushing Meadows despite not being in top form. She highlighted the support she received from tournament organizers and fans during her comeback. "I wasn't lucky with my health and with injuries," she said after the match. "But there were a lot of people who believed in me in these tournaments."

Match comparison Night and day difference, says Williams Williams also drew a comparison between her recent performance and past encounters with Muchova. She recalled losing in straight sets during their last clash at the US Open in 2020, when she was in severe pain. "Today it's night and day how much better I felt," Williams said. "I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to play in feeling better, and at that rate, have a real chance."

Future plans Wild card opportunities were a blessing, says Williams Despite her defeat, Williams was grateful for the wild card opportunities she received. She said, "I'm so grateful for all the folks who gave me a wild card. They could have said, 'Hey, listen, you've been gone too long, you haven't won a lot of matches in the last few years.'" The tennis legend also hinted at not playing again this year due to travel reluctance but remained coy about her plans for next year's Australian Open.

US Open Record Slam for Williams Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was awarded a wildcard entry into the women's singles main draw of this year's US Open. As per WTA, Venus's participation at this year's tournament makes her the oldest player to enter a US Open singles event since Renee Richards at age 47 in 1981. Venus's return to Queens comes after her recent participation in the Hologic WTA Tour at Mubadala Citi DC Open last month.