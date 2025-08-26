These ODIs against South Africa saw both openers score centuries

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Australia's opening batsmen Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh , scored tons in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The duo put together an incredible 250-run partnership for the first wicket, scripting Australia's fifth-highest opening stand in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, here we look at the instances of both openers scoring hundreds in an ODI against South Africa.

#3 Head & Marsh in Mackay, 2025 Head and Marsh gave Australia a flying start in the aforementioned game as the hosts scripted their second-highest total in ODI cricket (431/2). While Head scored a blistering 143 off just 102 balls, captain Marsh played the second fiddle with a solid 100 off 106 deliveries. Chasing the massive target, South Africa crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 155 runs in 24.5 overs.

#2 Solanki & Trescothick at The Oval, 2003 Former England batters Marcus Trescothick and Vikram Solanki are the only other opening pair with a double-century ODI stand against South Africa. The two batters were brilliant in the 2003 Oval match, where England were chasing 265. The duo added 200 runs and completed their respective tons during the course. While Solanki departed for 106 off just 108 balls, captain Trescothick (114 off 125 balls) returned unbeaten as England prevailed by six wickets.