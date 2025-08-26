Gold Coast oval named after late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds

The City of Gold Coast has honored the late Andrew Symonds by naming an oval (sports ground) after him. The Cheltenham Park in Robina will now carry the name of the former Australian all-rounder, whose cricketing journey began on the Gold Coast. The tribute comes nearly three years after his tragic demise in a car crash near Townsville at the age of 46.

Legacy Contribution to local cricket and community service Councillor Dan Doran spoke about Symonds's contribution to Australian cricket, Queensland, and the Gold Coast community. He said, "Andrew was an Australian cricket legend, he was a Queensland icon and, for many, he was a Gold Coast hero." "When you played cricket with Andrew, you all walked a little taller, you were all a little braver."

Early career His journey in community cricket Before his illustrious international career, Symonds made a mark in community cricket. According to ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), he moved from Charters Towers to the Gold Coast in 1988, before playing for the Palm Beach Currumbin Junior Cricket Club. Symonds's Under-19 debut was with Gold Coast Dolphins in 1993, where he scored an iconic double-century.

Post-retirement role 'Oval will inspire young cricketers' After retiring, Symonds continued his involvement with the Gold Coast District Cricket Club. He mentored young players, helped with fundraising activities, and promoted local sports. Jeff Pfaff, a Gold Coast District Cricket Club life member, who knew Symonds, said the oval named after Symonds is where junior players start their careers in cricket. "It will be able to inspire young cricketers on the Gold Coast to follow his footsteps," Pfaff added.

Career His illustrious career with Australia Symonds, who established himself as a power-hitter and a handy bowler (spin and medium-pace), contributed to Australia's success during the 2000s. He was a solid middle-order batter who delivered in crunch moments. Symonds also turned several games with his occasional spells. He was a class apart on the field, owing to his miraculous screamers and rocket throws. Symonds won two ODI World Cups with Australia, in 2003 and 2007, respectively.