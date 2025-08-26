Listing Australian batters with 140-plus scores vs South Africa (ODIs)

Dashing Australian opener Travis Head scored a blistering hundred in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, scoring an explosive 142 off just 103 balls. It was an innings of dominance from Head as he attacked from the outset and scored runs for fun. On this note, let's look at the Australian batters with an ODI score of 140 or more versus South Africa.

#3 Travis Head - 142 in Mackay, 2025 Head's destructive 142 in the aforementioned game is the third-highest individual score for an Aussie batter against the Proteas. His aggressive batting style was on full display as he took on South African bowlers with ease. Head added 250 runs with fellow opener Mitchell Marsh before falling in the 35th over. His 103-ball 142 saw him smoke 17 fours and five sixes as Australia posted 431/2, and later won by a massive 276 runs.

#2 Ricky Ponting - 164 in Johannesburg, 2006 The 2006 ODI series between South Africa and Australia saw the visitors smash 434/4 in 50 overs during the fifth encounter in Johannesburg. Skipper Ricky Ponting powered the visitors with a sensational hundred. Batting at number three, he played an attacking knock as none of the Proteas bowlers looked effective. He departed for a stunning 164 off just 105 balls, smashing 13 fours and nine sixes. However, his efforts went in vain as SA later chased down the 435-run target.