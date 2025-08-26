'Buy' call for Indian Hotels as sales jump fivefold

From loss to profit

The financial turnaround is pretty striking: Indian Hotels went from a ₹694 crore loss to a ₹1,961 crore profit over these four years.

Earnings per share rose to ₹13.40 as of March 2025.

To top it off, they announced a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share (effective June 30), showing confidence even when the market gets shaky.