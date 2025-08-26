Next Article
'Buy' call for Indian Hotels as sales jump fivefold
Indian Hotels Company's stock dropped 2.08% on Tuesday, closing at ₹769.20 and losing some ground in the NIFTY NEXT 50 index.
But while the market wobbled, the company's business kept growing—annual sales jumped from ₹1,575 crore in March 2021 to a hefty ₹8,334 crore by March 2025.
From loss to profit
The financial turnaround is pretty striking: Indian Hotels went from a ₹694 crore loss to a ₹1,961 crore profit over these four years.
Earnings per share rose to ₹13.40 as of March 2025.
To top it off, they announced a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share (effective June 30), showing confidence even when the market gets shaky.