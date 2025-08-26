Torrent Pharmaceuticals's shares dip 2% on Tuesday

Torrent is expected to hit ₹11,516 crore in annual revenue for FY25. With a healthy return on equity (25.17%) and low debt (debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40), the company's financials look steady. As part of the NIFTY NEXT 50 index, its stock swings can ripple out to affect broader market vibes.

Torrent keeps rewarding shareholders

Even with the price dip, Torrent keeps rewarding shareholders—handing out an interim dividend of ₹26 per share in January and a final dividend of ₹6 per share this May.

Moves like bonus shares and stock splits have also helped keep investor confidence up.