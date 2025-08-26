Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan buy Bandra apartment for ₹5cr 

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and his son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor , have reportedly bought a new apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West. The property, located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd., was registered for ₹5 crore, as per data on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, as accessed by Square Yards. The area is known for its luxurious ambiance and heritage buildings.

Property specifics Apartment spans around 1,165 square feet The newly acquired apartment spans around 1,165 square feet of built-up space (970 square feet carpet area) and comes with a garage. As per reports, the transaction also involved a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh and registration charges amounting to ₹30,000. The deal was registered in August 2025.

Career highlights Kapoor's illustrious career Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors with a career spanning over 40 years. He has starred in iconic films across genres, including Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Tezaab. His global recognition grew with Slumdog Millionaire and international projects like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Kapoor recently appeared in the YRF Spy Universe film War 2.