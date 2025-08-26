Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan buy Bandra apartment for ₹5cr
What's the story
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and his son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, have reportedly bought a new apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West. The property, located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd., was registered for ₹5 crore, as per data on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, as accessed by Square Yards. The area is known for its luxurious ambiance and heritage buildings.
Property specifics
Apartment spans around 1,165 square feet
The newly acquired apartment spans around 1,165 square feet of built-up space (970 square feet carpet area) and comes with a garage. As per reports, the transaction also involved a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh and registration charges amounting to ₹30,000. The deal was registered in August 2025.
Career highlights
Kapoor's illustrious career
Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors with a career spanning over 40 years. He has starred in iconic films across genres, including Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Tezaab. His global recognition grew with Slumdog Millionaire and international projects like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Kapoor recently appeared in the YRF Spy Universe film War 2.
Son's career
Harsh Varrdhan's journey in films
Harsh Varrdhan, the son of Kapoor, made his acting debut with the romantic drama film Mirzya (2016). He has since starred in action films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and Thar (2022). The new apartment is a significant addition to their assets.