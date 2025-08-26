'Gilmore Girls' cast reunites for new documentary project

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved series Gilmore Girls , a documentary titled Searching for Stars Hollow is currently in production. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will delve into the show's cultural impact and feature exclusive interactions with cast members such as Kelly Bishop, Chad Michael Murray, and Jared Padalecki.

Cast interviews Cast members featured in the documentary The documentary will also feature interviews with other cast members, such as Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Matt Jones (Morgan), and Kathleen Wilhoite (Liz Danes). The documentary will feature interviews with director Jamie Babbit, writer-producer Stan Zimmerman, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, as well as Kevin T. Porter, host of the Gilmore Guys podcast.

Cultural impact Production details and crew involved The documentary, produced by Ink On Paper Studios, will explore "the beloved show's role in American cultural history," according to a press release. It will feature exclusive interviews with cast members and behind-the-scenes insights from the crew, writers, and directors. The film is being directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna, with Adam F. Goldberg serving as executive producer and Jim Demonakos as producer.