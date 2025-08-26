Putin's 'dislike' for Zelenskyy delaying meeting between them: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal dislike for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is delaying a crucial meeting between the two leaders. The meeting is important for progress in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump claimed that after their call on August 18, Putin had agreed to a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, but Moscow has since stated that such talks are not planned.
Meeting hurdles
'That's going to be up to them'
"Because he doesn't like him," Trump said when asked why Putin was reluctant to meet Zelensky. "I have people I don't like, I don't like to meet with them," he added. Despite this, he emphasized that the decision to meet lies with Ukraine and Russia. "That's going to be up to them. It takes two to tango, I always say, and they should meet," he added.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump threatens intervention if Russia-Ukraine talks fail
The White House had previously indicated that Putin had agreed to meet Zelenskyy, but no summit has been scheduled. But on Monday, Trump admitted he didn't know if the meeting would happen, adding there could be "very big consequences" if Russia doesn't negotiate. He threatened intervention if nothing happened in two weeks and hinted at possible sanctions on Russia.
Security assurances
Zelenskyy expects US and European security guarantees
Zelenskyy has said that he expects security guarantees for Ukraine "in the coming days," following intensified efforts to end the war. "At present, the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are working on their architecture," Zelenskyy wrote on X after a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. "There is now a real chance to end this war, and Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring true peace closer," Zelenskyy said.