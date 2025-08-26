What to know about Israel's double strike on Gaza hospital

A double strike by Israel on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Monday left 20 dead, including five journalists and healthcare workers. The first attack occurred around 10:00 local time, killing at least one person. A second strike hit minutes later as rescuers and reporters were responding to the initial blast. Among the deceased were five journalists from international media outlets such as the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye.

Casualties identified How attack unfolded A livestream by Al Ghad TV shows emergency workers responding to the first strike near the top floor of Nasser Hospital. In the background, journalists can be seen filming the events. A strike then hits the reporters and emergency workers directly, sending smoke and debris flying, with at least one body visible in the aftermath. Another video, taken in front of Nasser Hospital's main door, shows a medical worker holding up bloodied garments before an explosion sends people scurrying.

Twitter Post Livestream captures attack 🔴ALERTE INFO | Lors d’une diffusion en direct sur la télévision Al-Ghad, des équipes de défense civile ont été prises pour cibles par une frappe aérienne israélienne. Cette attaque, la deuxième contre l’hôpital Nasser, a coûté la vie à plusieurs journalistes. pic.twitter.com/kQQNg8xsJE — Citizen Média 🗞️ (@CitizenMediaFR) August 25, 2025

Official response Netanyahu calls attack a 'tragic mishap' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident a "tragic mishap" and expressed regret over the loss of lives. He added that military authorities are conducting a "thorough investigation." However, this statement doesn't address concerns over the "double-tap" nature of the attack, where most casualties occurred due to the second strike at precisely the same location. This tactic is often used to maximize casualties by targeting first responders.

Global outrage Global leaders condemn attack UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the "horrific killings" at Nasser Hospital, highlighting the risks faced by medical personnel and journalists. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for an immediate ceasefire, while French President Emmanuel Macron described the strikes as "intolerable." Germany's foreign office expressed shock over the incident. US President Donald Trump said he was "not happy about it" but was unaware of further details.